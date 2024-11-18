The Game Awards nominations are out, and Sony is leading the pack

Geoff Keighley just unveiled what gaming fans can expect to see on stage next month when the 2024 Game Awards show goes live. The announced nominees are for 29 categories, with each one having five to six entries from publishers and developers around the world.

Aside from the top offering of Game of the Year, the show has everything from Best Ongoing Game to Best Esports Team set to be decided by an international jury (90%) and fan voting (10%). Head here to start the voting process for all categories.

Don't forget that starting with this event, The Game Awards will consider DLC, expansions, remasters, remakes, and even new seasons of live-service titles, alongside the usual new games that are released during the year.

This year, Sony's PlayStation camp has Astro Bot and Helldivers leading the nominations as PlayStation Studios as a whole rounds up 16 nominations. Microsoft's Xbox wing has 12 nominations comparatively (with Black Ops 6 and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II leading), which ties it up with Square Enix.

Here are all the categories, the nominees, and their developers and publishers:

Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/Sony)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Game Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/Sony)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Art Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/Sony)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Best Score and Music

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/Sony)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/Sony)

Best Audio Design

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/Sony)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Xbox)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Performance

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Xbox)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)

Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie/Sony)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony)

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Xbox)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/Sony)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Action/Adventure Game

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/Sony)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Best Family Game

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/Sony)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox)

Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Xbox)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Adaptation

Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)

Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

33 – Neta Shapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

The Game Awards 2024 is slated to go live on Thursday, December 12, 2024, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be streamed worldwide via YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook Live, and other platforms.