The Game Awards will now consider DLC and remasters for all its award categories

The Game Awards, the annual awards show produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley, is slated to return next month with a fresh presentation filled with announcements and, as its name suggests, game awards. With its 10th anniversary event now weeks away, the organization has revealed that the awards' criteria are being changed to include more than just new games.

The FAQ section on the awards show's website has now been expanded to include a section about DLC and newer versions of games like remasters or remakes. Even new seasons for live-service games are now eligible for awards "if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination."

Here's what the FAQ page says about this addition fully:

Are DLCs, expansion packs and remakes/ remasters eligible? The Game Awards aims to recognize the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content’s release. Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters are eligible in all categories, if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination. Factors such as the newness of the content and its price/value should be taken into consideration.

The change can mean that Elden Ring could technically take the Game of the Year awards home for the second time since 2022, as its hugely well-received Shadow of the Erdtree expansion landed this year. High-profile remakes from 2024 like Silent Hill 2 or remasters like Horizon Zero Dawn may also appear in the nominations, taking the spots of brand-new releases.

The reveal of the latest changes arrives ahead of The Game Awards 2024 official nominee announcement for the live show. This separate special reveal stream is happening tomorrow, Monday, November 18 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT.

As for the main show, The Game Awards will go live on Thursday, December 12, 2024, being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be streamed worldwide via YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook Live, and many other platforms.