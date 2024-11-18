1TB Western Digital SN5000 SSD is now available for only $59

Xbox owners can currently upgrade their console storage with a special deal from Western Digital that brought the price of the WD C50 Storage Expansion Card to just $99. However, there is a great deal from Western Digital for PC users as well. Currently, the WD Blue SN5000 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD is available at a new all-time low price of just $59.99. Affordable, spacious, and fast, what not to like?

The SN5000 is a Gen 4 NVMe SSD, which means its peak speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s (sequential read) and 4,900 MB/s (sequential write) are possible on systems with motherboards and processors that support PCIe Gen 4 or Gen 5. Random read and write speeds are rated at 730K and 770K IOPS, respectively.

Each Western Digital SN5000 solid-state drive comes with a five-year limited warranty and a 600 TBW endurance rating. You can track the health of your drive using the Western Digital Dashboard application for Windows. As for physical compatibility, you can install this drive into any computer (including laptops) that supports the M.2 2280 form factor. It is backward compatible with PCIe Gen 3, but the max speed will be lower.

1TB Western Digital SN5000 PCIe Gen 4 SSD - $59.99 | 40% off on Amazon US

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.