The Game Awards 2024 show had a record breaking 154 million livestreams

Last week, Geoff Keighley kicked off The Game Awards ceremony for the tenth year running. While it's a widely-watched awards ceremony for highlighting the biggest and most impressive video games of the year, it's also how many publishers show off their games that are landing in the coming years. The 2024 edition was no different, and continuing an impressive tradition, it had once again secured record-breaking viewership.

In a social media post, host and event producer Keighley shared that this year's show had 154 million global livestreams. This makes it the most popular The Game Awards ever, beating out last year's 118 million livestreams.

"Today we are humbled and thrilled to share that The Game Awards 10th Anniversary show delivered a historic 154 million global livestreams, our most watched show ever," says Keighley. "Thanks to our incredible team, the industry and the fans for giving us your time and believing in TGA."

Keighley also said that in the fan poll he took regarding the show that rated this year's reveals and performances, the community had rated it an "A". Moreover, these livestream, social media, and viewer voting stats were revealed:

Other highlights:



- 4 million+ peak concurrent users on Twitch/Youtube (per @StreamsCharts) up over 10% from 2023's record.



- On @X, hashtag usage up 10%, with 6.79B impressions of TGA content. Over 1.59M posts.



- Over 112 million viewer votes (including Players' Voice) — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 18, 2024

The show this year had massive announcements and fresh trailers from publishers. This included CD Projekt's next RPG The Witcher IV, the 2K-published Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4, Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2, Elden Ring Nightreign from FromSoftware, Naughty Dog's next game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Hazelight's Split Fiction co-op game, and more.

As for the biggest award of the year, Sony's PlayStation 5 exclusive platformer Astro Bot clinched the Game of the Year category win while battling against Black Myth: Wukong, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Balatro, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.