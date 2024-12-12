The Game Awards 2024 show is later today, here's how to watch it and what to expect

Geoff Keighley is hosting the final major games presentation of 2024 later today, bringing back the annual The Game Awards show live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The show is slated to hand out awards for the 29 categories Keighley announced last month, including the biggest award: Game of the Year.

Alongside award presentations, musical presentations, and celebrity cameos, the show will also carry major announcements from game publishers, with everything from surprise reveals to new trailers for upcoming titles. Here's how to catch it later today, December 12:

The Game Awards 2024 show kicks off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT /12:30 am GMT. It can be caught live for free across YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook Live, Steam, Instagram and many other major streaming platforms, alongside plenty of co-streams from creators. The show is slated to go on for two hours.

As for what gaming fans can expect to see from the show, 2K's Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country will both show up with reveal trailers. The new Josef Fares-directed game from Hazelight Studios, rumored to be called Split Fiction, is also confirmed to be getting an announcement at the showcase.

Outside of confirmed reveals, rumors have surfaced regarding some potential major announcements, too, with Industry insider Jason Schreier even saying two of them will blow some minds. It's likely that Sony and Microsoft will have some trailers to show off at the event, perhaps some new hardware, too, if they are daring. One of the most out-there rumors has been a Valve showing at The Game Awards 2024, finally unveiling a full-fledged Half-Life sequel. As always, take everything, especially that last one, with a grain of salt until any official confirmations arrive.

Do you have anything you're excited to see, or at least hoping to see, at The Game Awards 2024? Sound off in the comments below.