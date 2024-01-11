Microsoft teams up with Typeface to add AI features to Dynamics 365 Customer Insights

Business marketing teams who want to come up with new campaigns will soon be able to use new AI features with the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights platform, with some assistance from startup AI company Typeface.

In a press release, Typeface announced it will be a part of the content creation features for a future version of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights. The platform will soon add Microsoft Copilot AI assistance features.

Marketing teams can type in a campaign proposal using natural language or upload a previously created marketing brief. The platform will utilize Copilot to create a marketing board with information like "audience data, journey orchestration, and channels" for their proposed campaign. Microsoft stated that marketing teams can also use the board to check out "recommendations from Copilot for additional segments that may not have been previously considered."

The Typeface's features then come into play. Marketing teams can use the them inside Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights to access content for their campaigns, like images, fonts, themes, and more, from the company's library of assets.

In Microsoft's own blog post about this new partnership, the company said:

This is just the beginning; we will be delivering further content curation, journey testing, and metrics monitoring to optimize campaigns. Our vision is that, together, this new AI-first experience will transform how marketers work by reducing the complexities of end-to-end campaign management and enhancing marketer productivity and ROI.

Current Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights customers will be able to access the new Copilot and Typeface AI features via an early access public preview that will begin sometime in the first quarter of 2024. Those customers can learn more about the public preview and sign up for that preview at Typface's site. The general availability of these AI features is expected sometime in the third quarter of 2024.