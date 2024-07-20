The latest Ara: History Untold video dev diary takes a look at the game's government system

We are now just over two months away before developer Oxide Games and publisher Microsoft plan to release the PC grand strategy game Ara: History Untold. This week, Oxide has posted the latest entry in its long running video dev diary series for the game.

In the latest video, as posted on YouTube, host "@GamerZakh" chats with Oxide's Narrative and Experience Lead Gabriela Leskur. This time, the subject concerns how governments play a role in Ara.

Leskur states that when players start a new game in Ara, they will also get a basic government structure. She adds:

So like in the real world, as your population grows and as you as a leader grow and your philosophy grows, players will need to transition to more advanced government types in order to empower and expand their nation and align their government with their unique play style.

Players will be able to unlock more advanced governments in Ara with in-game research. One example is if a player decides it will expand its research into religion. Doing so will unlock the government type known as a theocracy.

Leskur stated:

So each government has unique intrinsic bonuses, as well as different policies that a player can select from different limits on how many cities they can control and different types of tax rates and tax brackets.

Linking up specific in-game leaders with government types could also help the player with some special in-game bonuses and buffs to unlock as well.

Ara: History Untold is still set for release exclusively for the PC on September 24. It will be published by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios division. If you are interested in playing the game before it officially launches, you can join the Ara Insider Program right now to get the chance to play pre-release builds. You can learn more about how to participate on the game's Steam page.