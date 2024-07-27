The latest Ara: History Untold video dev diary answers more questions from fans

We are now less than two months away from the scheduled September 24 release of Ara: History Untold. This week, its developer Oxide Games posted the latest video dev diary for the PC grand strategy game on its official YouTube channel.

This time, Oxide answers more questions from fans in its latest monthly Q&A session. We also see the return of the dev diary's original host Steven Bell. Bell is joined by Satch Puri, Oxide Games’ Director of Production, who answers the fans' questions this time.

One question from a fan concerns Ara's war system and whether a player can have more than one war goal when they decide to attack another nation. Puri stated that there are several reasons why a war can be declared in the game by a player:

You can go to war for a war of annihilation, where you can say, "I want to destroy this Nation completely from this game." Or you can go on a Holy War and say that one of their cities is of my religion, so I could get a claim on it. You can also go to war if a player has been really rude to you or mean to you. You can do a war of retaliation and say, "Well, they have been trying to declare war on me this whole game. Now I have a strong enough force to go fight back, so I'm going to go do that."

Another fan wanted to know if the game supported trade between nations. Puri stated:

Yes, absolutely. We have things like trade agreements. You can definitely trade your weapons, items, materials, anything you would like in the game. We have narrative events that will make you join some sort of league, like the League of Nations. But Just like the League of Nations, it's not as effective as the UN. Post-launch, we do want to explore that further and see how we can make that more tied into the core gameplay of this game.

Ara: History Untold will be published by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios division. If you are interested in playing the game before it officially launches, you can join the Ara Insider Program right now to get the chance to play pre-release builds. You can learn more about how to participate on the game's Steam page.