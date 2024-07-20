Get Samsung's latest 32-inch and 43-inch M7 smart PC monitors for new low prices

If you want to get a monitor on your desk that also has its own streaming TV OS, plus a place to play cloud-based games without the need for a PC, the Samsung M7 Smart Monitors are for you. Right now, you can get the 2024 models for all new low prices at Amazon.

The 32-inch Samsung M7 Smart Monitor is priced at $329.99, or $70 off its $399.99 MSRP. If you want to go big, the 43-inch Samsung Smart Monitor is priced at $349.99. That's just $20 more than the 32-inch model, and its also $150 off its $499.99 MSRP.

Both monitors have LED screens and 4K UHD resolutions with 60 Hz refresh rates. The biggest feature for both of these products is that they have Samsung's smart TV OS, giving owners access to all the major free and premium streaming services. Both monitors also have the Samsung Gaming Hub, allowing access to cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, and Nvidia GeForce Now.

You also get a SolarCell Remote with these monitors, which means you can control the smart TV OS and other parts of the monitor without having to use a keyboard or mouse. The solar cell in the remote also means it should never run out of power. You also get three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and two HDMI ports for connecting your laptop, desktop, or even a game console to the monitor.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.