Ara: History Untold begins its Encarta dev diary series with a look at ancient Greece

Over the past year or so, developer Oxide Games has been posting video developer diaries for its upcoming grand strategy game Ara: History Untold on the game's official YouTube channel. With the game not due for its release in less than three months, the channel is now starting a new dev diary series that takes a look at one of the game's features: its digital Encarta encyclopedia.

This in-game resource will be available for players to learn more about the real history behind the nations they will be controlling in Ara. For the first entry on YouTube, Victoria “Tory” Setian, the Design Director for the game at Microsoft's Xbox division, and Grace Rojas, Oxide Games' Narrative Designer and Historian, give us a glimpse at Ara's version of ancient Greece.

As in the real historical version of the Greek Empire, the game's version has the nation as one of the biggest influences in Western Civilization with its many contributions to culture, politics, and more. In the game, the leader of ancient Greece is Sappho, a real poetess in that empire who was one of the most admired in that empire.

In the game, Sappho's abilities as a leader of that empire can help boost the coastal cities of Greece into prosperous places to build your nation. She also has her main leadership trait in the game, Tenth Muse, which helps to keep the population happy. A minor trait, Charismatic, can help the player get more golden ages to happen in Ara. She also has other minor characteristics that can increase the number of great books and music for Greece and give her capital city some research boosts.

Microsoft and Oxide will be posting more of these Encarta dev diaries for Ara, which will look at other nations in the game, and they want to hear from fans on which nations they would like to see in future videos. Meanwhile, the game is due on September 24 for the PC and on Microsoft's PC Game Pass.