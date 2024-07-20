Check out this spaceship-themed easter egg in Android 15

You can play a hidden Landroid-based minigame on Android 14 and Android 15. The game is available as an easter egg, which lets you land on different planets. Now, a fresh report by software engineer Dylan Roussel (via 9To5Google) suggests that there is a hidden spaceship-themed easter egg in Android 15.

Notably, there is a new Landroid screensaver based on the Landroid easter egg minigame. It can be accessed by navigating to Settings > About phone > Android version. You need to tap on the Android version multiple times and then tap and hold the Android 15 logo for a few seconds in order to launch the game.

Android 15 is fun, but did you find the *new* Easter egg?



After accessing Landroid, you'll find... A new Landroid screen saver 👀 pic.twitter.com/okt9FZDnSG — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) July 19, 2024

The spaceship-themed screensaver will be visible by tapping Settings > Display and Touch > Screen saver on your phone running Android 15. If you own a Pixel tablet, then you need to navigate to Settings > Hub mode > Screen saver.

The screensaver shows a spaceship that navigates through different planets, lands, and plants a flag. It then restarts from the beginning, with indicators at the top-left and bottom showing the live status. Everything moves very fast in the screensaver.

The screensaver looks great on a Pixel tablet because it continues to show the Google Home Device controls, along with the Cast status visible in the top-right corner. Recently, multiple strings of text were found inside the latest Android 15 Beta 4 update that suggest Google could update its satellite connectivity feature as Pixel Satellite SOS.

It could reportedly be offered for free for the first two years on Pixel 9 series devices. Multiple Samsung apps were also spotted with early signs of the satellite communication feature under development.