The latest preview update allows disabling automatic data conversion in Excel

Microsoft has released fresh updates for Office Insiders in the Beta Channel on Windows. Version 2207 (build number 15427.20000) introduced new options for Excel, allowing users to choose what data types the app would automatically convert. Also, there are multiple fixes and improvements for Word, Outlook, OneNote, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Access.

Here is the full changelog:

Excel Control Your Data Conversions You’ve been asking for more control over how Excel automatically converts your data to specific formats. We delivered! You now have the ability to disable specific types of automatic data conversions; this way, you won’t need to worry about Excel converting your data to a format that you didn’t want and weren’t expecting. To do so, just select File > Options > Advanced > Automatic Data Conversion and choose the conversion(s) that you’d like to disable. We fixed an issue where, in certain cases, some parts of the background of the formula bar would incorrectly show as white when opening a workbook after starting Excel with the Start screen disabled.

We fixed an issue where protected labels stopped working when the user reopened the app immediately after saving and closing.

We fixed an issue where cell references in charts were displaying incorrectly. Outlook We fixed an issue that was preventing the Room Finder from loading in the GCC High environment.

We fixed an issue where, if a user’s default link permission type was set to “specific people,” permissions on a link inserted using Outlook’s Insert Link option were not granted to the recipients as intended (and an error could be generated).

We fixed an issue where the app would erroneously create a new group configuration for the additional Exchange accounts in the profile.

We fixed an issue where the app would close unexpectedly if a user double-clicked on the Tentative response button for a meeting from the reading pane when responses were not requested. Word We fixed an issue where the user interface sometimes stopped rendering on ARM64 devices.

We fixed an issue that occurred when applying 3D effects to pictures in the app.

We fixed an issue that was causing the app to not refresh correctly.

We fixed an issue where the app would close unexpectedly when saving a file as an Adobe PDF.

We fixed an issue where content was being hidden when the user double-clicked to hide white space.

We fixed an issue where the footer added by built-in labeling incorrectly moved existing, manually added footers. OneNote We fixed an issue that was causing the app to close unexpectedly.

We fixed an issue where, after inserting a shape or line onto the canvas, the cursor didn’t change when the shape or line was selected for moving or resizing. PowerPoint We fixed an issue where changes to custom document properties were not always being reflected in the user interface.

We fixed an issue where Table Style Options were sometimes incorrectly disabled with Information Rights Management. Access We fixed an issue that occurred while attempting to support Unicode characters in the unique identifier column. Publisher We fixed an issue that occurred when applying 3D effects to pictures in the app. Office Suite We fixed an issue where the app would close unexpectedly when using ink to do math.

We fixed an issue where background uploads for CLP-protected files led to data loss or protection loss in some cases.

We fixed an issue where, when working in files stored in SharePoint Online or OneDrive, the CPU memory incremented until it was consuming the machine’s entire capacity.

We fixed an issue where the ribbon options menu wasn’t rendering in Excel.

We fixed a visual glitch in Office apps that occurred when opening the Backstage by clicking the File tab.

We fixed an issue where cropped images were displaying as blurred in Print Preview.

We fixed an issue so that SVG formats from Adobe and Inkscape are properly recognized and inserted.

We fixed an issue affecting the recognition and insertion of SVG files from various websites.

We fixed an issue so that online users of the coauthoring feature would be informed when a sensitivity label that they don’t have permission to access is applied by another user.

We fixed an issue where, when opening Excel files stored on OneDrive and SharePoint Online, the app would close unexpectedly, and data loss could occur.

You can sign up for the Office Insider program by opening any Office app and navigating to File > Account > Office Insider. Like Windows or any other software, installing pre-release versions of Microsoft Office can get you various bugs and instabilities, so proceed at your own risk.