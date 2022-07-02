Amazon Prime changes its cancellation process to comply with EU consumer rules

After complaints from the European Commission, Amazon has changed the cancellation process for Prime members across all of its EU and EEA sites starting today on desktop, mobile and tablets. This means that Amazon Prime can be canceled with just two clicks, and a clear 'cancel' button has been added.

The complaints were first raised in April 2021 with the national consumer authorities, which showed that it was difficult for members to cancel, with both the text and display of the options available. Following this, Amazon had made some changes at that time, but the changes made today will make sure that the complaints have been closed.

Before, people had to read a lot of pages and long lines of text which was made to slow down and stop cancellation, and the European Commission say that it should be just as easy to cancel as it is to subscribe.

Also, these changes will also be made to the UK site by the end of August, but no changes will be made to the US site. This change comes just prior to the upcoming annual Prime Day, which is one of the main benefits of having the membership.

Source: EU Commission (experiencing server trouble at time of posting﻿)