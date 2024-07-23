The latest Towerborne dev diary takes a look at the upcoming game's Dual Daggers weapons

Over the last few weeks, developer Stoic Games has been posting new dev diary entries that look at some of the weapons in its upcoming fantasy action-adventure game Towerborne. Today, the game's website has posted the final weapons guide, as it focuses on the Dual Daggers.

This weapon, which is used by the human Aces warriors in the game, can be used for close melee attacks or they can also be used as ranged weapons as well. The Ace that uses the Dual Daggers also can access its teleportation power, which will allow it to go instantly to the location or target where it throws its daggers.

The dev diary states:

Hitting the Weapon Mechanic button triggers Shadow Feint, an attack that throws a dagger out from the Ace to a point on the battlefield. An Ace is teleported and damage is dealt when the thrown dagger either hits an enemy OR the dagger reaches the limit of its range. Shadow Feint works on a diagonal as well.

The dev diary also mentions a few of the special attacks Aces can use with the Dual Daggers. One is the Lightning Step, which launches both the Aces and the enemy it faces up in the air for several attack combos. Another one is Shooting Stars, where the Ace can jump in the air and throw the daggers down to enemies on the ground.

Finally, there's the Silver Strikes attack, which is the close-range melee combo. The Ace uses its daggers to attack the enemies with multiple hits, and if they all land, they can cause a high amount of damage.

Towerborne is currently scheduled to be released sometime in 2024. However, as of this writing, there's not yet an exact launch date for the title. Microsoft will publish the game for the PC and its Xbox Series X and S consoles via its Xbox Game Studios division.