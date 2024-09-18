Stoic offers a Towerborne dev update; matchmaking fixes are its top priority

Towerborne, the side-scrolling action-RPG from developer Stoic and publisher Xbox Game Studios, launched in Early Access on Steam just over a week ago. Since then, it has released its first hot fix catch for those early Steam users. Now Stoic has posted an extensive developer update on where things stand on the game and plans for future updates.

In the post on the game's Steam page, Daniel McLaren, the game director at Stoic, admits that the biggest problem with Towerborne is with its matchmaking system. He reveals that the team decided to disable matchmaking for the game's Discovery tiles, and only use it for now for its Venture tiles. However, the feature is still not working as intended. McLaren writes:

We are acutely aware that "getting into a group and playing with others" is not hitting the mark, and thus, with the feedback we've already received from you, we have prioritized the development and deployment of a Party Finder system that should allow players to more easily find others to play with.



Unfortunately, this is not a small task and it will take several weeks to build, test, and release, but it has been moved to our number one priority. Over time, after the Party Finder has been released, we will continue to expand on our matchmaking system and make it easier to group with others.

Stoic is also working on a way for Towerborne players to rebind their keyboard keys with a file they can edit. The ultimate goal is to handle this task in the game itself but there's no word on when that might happen.

The development update also discusses other issues, such as when Stoic will do a progression wipe before the game officially launches, how it will handle adding more content, and when the team will release an official roadmap for the game. McLaren added:

We are committed to hearing your feedback and improving this game day-in and day-out. It's been a bit of a hectic start, but as we settle into the routine of development, we hope that you'll continue to enjoy the superior warclub because that's obviously the best wea... uh... what I meant to say is that we hope that you will continue to enjoy the world of Towerborne!

The game will launch for Windows PC and Xbox in 2025, and will become a free-to-play game later that year when it reaches its 1.0 version.