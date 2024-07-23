Humble Games publisher says it is "restructuring" but denies it is shutting down

Earlier today, online reports from social networks claimed that Humble Games, the indie game publisher, had laid off all of its staff and was shutting now. Now, the publisher has made an official statement, admitting that there has been a "restructuring" but that the company will continue to operate.

One of the employees who claimed Humble Games was closing its doors was its now former "BizDev" Nicola Kwan. In a post on her LinkedIn page, she stated:

At 9AM this morning, all 36 employees of Humble Games were told that we were being let go and that the company is shutting down.

However, GamesIndustry.biz has since received an official statement from Humble Games on its current situation. It says in part:

In these challenging economic times for indie game publishing, Humble Games has made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure our operations. This decision was not made lightly; it involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring the stability and support of our developers and ongoing projects.

The statement added that the publisher's current top priority is to support "our development partners and assisting former team members."

Humble Games was first launched in 2017 as an offshoot of Humble Bundle, the online store that offers deep discounts on games and other items that are bundled together and sold in a "pay what you want" business model. Today's statement from Humble Games says its restructuring plans "will have no impact on operations at Humble Bundle."

Over the seven years of Humble Games, the publisher has released 50 indie games, including acclaimed titles like Slay the Spire, Void Bastards, Prodeus, and others. Many of Humble Bundle's games were included in Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Program. As of today, Humble Games has seven announced upcoming games on its publishing schedule.