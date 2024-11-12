Xbox's Towerborne adds fresh missions, a party finder, and more in major early access update

Xbox Game Studios and The Banner Saga developer Stoic teamed up to release Towerborne a couple of months ago in Steam early access. It's a side-scrolling cooperative beat 'em up that takes the live-service route. Today, the developer pushed out its first major content update for the game, which has a bunch of highly-requested features like a group finder, more of the map to explore, a higher level cap, and more.

Despite having a hub area to socialize, the lack of a party finder to team up with players was a major pain point for the title, but not anymore. Stoic has launched an early version of an official Group Finder, which lets players team up right from the Belfry hub. Multiple options can be set to filter what kind of players join the group, with even the location and danger level being customizable.

"We needed to get this feature in your hands as quickly as possible," explains the developer about this release. "From here we will add more options, including the ability to see a list of groups and select the one you would like to join. Expect us to significantly increase the support of this feature over the coming months."

Next, Danger Level 5 map tiles are now available for players who can beat the latest license challenge. This raises the level cap to 50, adds four new legendary weapons (one for each class), and 12 legendary gear items to loot from tiles and bosses. Expect to find much tougher enemies and a brand-new boss fight in this area.

The update also brings two new Umbra allies, Picus and Grimel, to fight alongside with, higher Aspect storage, an optimized Forge layout, four new repeatable mission types, and a whole lot of balance tweaks and bug fixes.

Read the complete patch notes for Towerborne Early Access Update 2 - Danger Level 5 over here.

Towerborne is currently available on Steam in early access with a $24.99 price tag. An Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass launch is planned for 2025. Meanwhile, when the game launches out of early access it will become a free-to-play experience on all platforms.