The Microsoft Copilot Dashboard is rolling out to Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscribers

In February, Microsoft first announced Copilot Dashboard, a new way for businesses to check out how employees were using the company's generative AI assistant. However, companies needed to sign up for a Viva Insight license to access the dashboard.

Today, Microsoft announced in a blog post that Copilot Dashboard is rolling out now for companies with a Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription. There will no longer be a requirement to get a Viva Insight license for the feature.

The feature will be gradually rolled out over the next few months. Businesses that have over 100 Copilot for Microsoft 365 licenses will see the Copilot Dashboard starting today. Companies that have less than 100 Copilot for Microsoft 365 licenses will see the Dashboard update sometime later. The blog post added:

Timing will be refined as we progress through the phased rollout but we are working to accomplish this in the next 3 months.

The companies with less than 10 Copilot for Microsoft 365 licenses will continue to be able to use a limited version of the Copilot Dashboard feature with "tenant-level metrics," according to the blog post.

Microsoft also revealed that with this rollout, users will be able to see data from all of the employees who have Copilot licenses. It stated:

By including every employee with a Copilot license in the analyzed population, organizations gain a better understanding of the workforce to make data-driven decisions that support AI transformation.

Also, with this update, the Copilot Dashboard settings are now unified so that admins can access the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

While Copilot Dashboard no longer requires a Viva Insights license, having one does add some additional functions. That includes being able to access user data that's older than 28 days, along with the ability to create customizable reports for Copilot Adoption and Impact and more.