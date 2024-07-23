Surface Studio 2+ gets camera and security fixes in the latest firmware update

Microsoft's largest Surface computer, the Surface Studio 2+, has received a new firmware update. The July 2024 release is out with a fix for the bug with the incorrect camera orientation and a security patch for the vulnerability that could potentially grant access to the device's manufacturing mode.

Keep in mind that the update is only available for the Surface Studio 2+, and it is not available for the regular, non-plus variant of the Surface Studio 2 all-in-one.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Studio 2+ devices running Windows 11 September 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Resolves the issue with the camera app that resulted in changing its orientation to horizontal by default.

Mitigates a potential security vulnerability that might otherwise grant unauthorized access to manufacturing mode, averting the possibility of substantial harm.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 14.100.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware NVIDIA - Display - 31.0.15.3870 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU - Display adapters Surface - Firmware - 144.225.0.168 Surface Touch - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2+ Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update size 1.3GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known bugs

The Surface Studio 2+ has a six-year lifecycle, which means it will continue receiving software support from Microsoft until October 2, 2028. The computer is not only Microsoft's largest Surface device, but it is also the most expensive—the company sells it in only one configuration for a whopping $4,499.