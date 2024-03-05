The MultiVersus X account just posted a teaser message; will the game relaunch soon?

A little under a year ago, developer Player First Games announced that its Warner Bros-based character free-to-play brawler MultiVerse would shut down its open beta in June 2023. That event did indeed happen, but with the promise that the game would return in early 2024.

Well, in an industry where those kinds of plans usually change for the worse, it's looking like Player First Games may actually fulfill its promise. The official MultiVersus X (formerly Twitter) account, which has not been active since the game shut down in June, just posted a teaser message today:

*taps mic* testing, testing, 1, 2, 3 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) March 5, 2024

Yes, it does seem like we are indeed being prepared for a relaunch, or perhaps an announcement of a relaunch, in the very near future.

For those of you who are not familiar with the game, MutiVersus was first announced in November 2021, and launched its early access and open beta periods in mid 2022. It allowed players to control a wide variety of Waner Bros characters from movies and TV shows in online brawling matches, from Batman fighting Arya Stark from Game of Thrones to Bugs Bunny battling against the Iron Giant and more.

The game was popular for a while, with the developer soon announcing that 20 million people had played the game in September 2022. However, the active player numbers then started to go down, due perhaps to the developer not releasing new content updates for MultiVersus on a regular basis.

Player First Games then revealed it would take down the open beta to make a number of changes and improvements to MultiVerse. Those improvements would include areas like the game's matchmaking and netcode, along with its progression system and "content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game."

After spending the better part of a year working on the game, we are hopeful we will soon be able to get Superman to battle Shaggy, and Marvin the Martian to take down Rick Sanchez.