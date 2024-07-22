Warner Bros Games has bought MultiVersus developer Player First Games

The development studio behind the recently re-launched free-to-play brawler MultiVersus has now been acquired by the game's publisher. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Games the gaming division of Warner Bros. Discovery, has bought Player First Games.

According to the story, Player First Games will continue to be led by its co-founders Tony Huynh and Chris White, who serve as the studio's CEO and CTO, respectively. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MultiVersus, a brawler in the style of Nintendo's Super Smash Bros Melee, was first announced in 2021. It features characters from the long history of Warner Bros.-owned movies, TV shows, and comics properties battling it out. The development team launched an open beta but then decided to shut it down in mid-2023 to make major changes to the game. The game got its official launch in May 2024.

This weekend, during the EVO 2024 fighting game tournament in Las Vegas, Player First Games announced that Season 2 of MultiVersus will begin on Tuesday, July 23. It will let players purchase a new fighter, Samurai Jack, based on the title character of the acclaimed Cartoon Network series. Players will be able to attack with Samurai Jack's skinny katana sword and use his fast and agile movements to defeat enemies.

Later in the season, players will be able to access Beetlejuice, the title character of the classic horror comedy and the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. There's no word yet on what this character's attacks or weapons will be like.

Alongside the two new playable characters, Season 2 will add a new map, which is made to look like the famous Warner Bros studio water tower. The next season will also add a new Ranked Mode, which will support 1v1 and 2v2 matches. Players in Ranked Mode matches can see themselves move up on the online leaderboards and will also be able to claim some exclusive cosmetic items.