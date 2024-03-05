The upcoming Microsoft-published game Towerborne will hold its first Twitch event March 7

In June 2023, during the Xbox Games Showcase, The Banner Saga development team at Stoic Games first revealed its next title, Towerborne. Along with Ara: History Untold, its one of the few games that Microsoft is publishing that is not being developed by one of its first-party teams. In August, a playable demo of the game was available at Microsoft's Xbox booth during Gamescom.

Since then, there's been very little info revealed on the status of Towerborne, but that should change very soon. Stoic has announced it will host its first streaming event about the game on its Twitch channel on Thursday, March 7 starting at 5 pm Eastern time.

Stoic says that its CEO Trisha Stouffer, its Chief Creative Officer Arnie Jorgensen, and its Game Director Daniel McLaren, will be attending the Twitch stream. The announcement says that, among other things, the event will have the team members talk more about the art direction and game design for Towerborne. People who attend the event will get the chance to ask questions to the dev team and there will also be a 'unique giveaway during the broadcast".

Towerborne will be a side-scrolling action-adventure game, set in fantasy world where the land is overrun by monsters. Players will be able to battle these creatures by themselves, or with up to three friends. Stoic is promising to offer seasonal updates to the game post-launch to discover new locations and to fight new monsters.

At the moment, Towerborne is due for release sometime in 2024 on the PC and Xbox platforms, and it will be a Day One launch for Xbox Games Pass subscribers. Stoiic is also offering a way for people to play the game early with its own Insider Program. You can sign up to possibly get picked to play the game on its official website.