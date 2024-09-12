The Until Dawn remake PC specs have been revealed, with Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 support

Sony is once again releasing a game for the PlayStation 5 and the PC at the same time. It's the remake of the horror-themed narrative action-adventure game Until Dawn. Today, Sony revealed the PC hardware and software specs that gamers will need to run Until Dawn, including at its highest graphics settings,

The official PlayStation blog has the details on the Until Dawn PC specs:

Minimum Recommended High Ultra Preset Low Medium High Very High AVG Performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60FPS / 4K @ 30FPS 4K @ 60FPS Processor Intel Core i7 4790K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (or similar processor with AVX support) Intel Core i5 8600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel Core i5 8600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel Core i7 11700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / Radeon RX 470 (or equivalent card with minimum 6GB VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6900XT Memory 8GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM Storage 70GB on SSD 70GB on SSD 70GB on NVMe 70GB on NVMe OS Windows 10, 11 Windows 10, 11 Windows 10, 11 Windows 10, 11

In addition to the PC specs shown above, Sony says the Unreal Engine 5-based remake of Until Dawn will support both the Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 graphical and frame rate boosting standards. It will also support ray tracing shadow and reflections, along with Ambient Occlusion. It will also support optimum viewing on widescreen PC monitors.

Finally, if you own a PS5 DualSense controller, you will be able to use it to play Until Dawn with its full support, including aptic feedback and the use of its adaptive triggers.

While the game will launch on October 4, its developer Ballistic Moon has reportedly laid off an unknown number of its team members weeks before the game's release.