Sony reveals Concord Early Access and Open Beta dates for PlayStation and PC platforms

Concord is Sony's upcoming 5v5 sci-fi team first-person shooter from developer Firewalk Studios. Like another Sony-published game, the third-person shooter Helldivers 2, Concord will be released for both the PlayStation 5 console and on the PC via Steam.

Today, Sony announced details about the upcoming Early Access test and the Open Beta for Concord on the official PlayStation blog. People who preorder the game on the PS5 and PC can play in the Early Access test from July 12 -14. The good news is that those preorders will actually get five Early Access codes: one for themselves and four to give away to friends (it is a 5v5 game, after all).

Everyone else who has a PS5 or PC can check out the Concord Open Beta test one weekend later, from July 18 - 21. You will need a free PlayStation Account to play both tests. PC hardware specs will be revealed at a later date.

During these tests, all 16 of the playable hero characters, known as Freegunners, will be available to check out. Each one will have their own gameplay styles and skills to try out. In addition, four of the game's maps (Freewater, Water Hazard, Star Chamber, and Shock Risk) will be available during the Early Access test, and a fifth map, Bone Mines, will be added for the Open Beta.

Three modes will be available during the Early Access test for Concord:

Trophy Hunt : A respawn-based mode where you fight to take down members of the rival crew and collect their bounty cards to earn points for your team. The first team to reach the target score before time runs out wins the match.

: A respawn-based mode where you fight to take down members of the rival crew and collect their bounty cards to earn points for your team. The first team to reach the target score before time runs out wins the match. Cargo Run : A no-respawn mode where teams compete to retrieve the Blue Buddy robotic package delivery system, plant it at one of the zones, and defend it from the rival crew to win.

: A no-respawn mode where teams compete to retrieve the Blue Buddy robotic package delivery system, plant it at one of the zones, and defend it from the rival crew to win. Clash Point: A round-based, no-respawn game mode where teams compete to control a single capture zone at a central location on the map.

A fourth mode will be added during the Open Beta test:

Area Control: A respawn mode where teams compete to control multiple capture and control zones around the map. Control two or more zones to increase your team’s score and reach the point threshold to win.

Concord will officially launch on August 23.