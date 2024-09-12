Google will bring Reimagine and Auto Frame features to older Pixel phones

The Pixel 9 series, which launched in August, introduced multiple new features, including some cool camera trickery and editing features such as Add Me, Video Boost with Night Sight, Auto Frame, Reimagine, etc.

The Auto Frame feature automatically adjusts the framing of the selected subject, even if it requires expanding the image by using the powers of AI. On the other hand, the Reimagine feature lets you change backgrounds, such as change the clouds, roads, waters, etc.

Ih has been reported that Google is working on bringing the two new Magic Editor features, Auto Frame and Reimagine, to older Pixel phones. Code sleuth Assemble Debug has found evidence of the two features in the Google Photos app, suggesting that they are on their way to the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series.

Google is getting ready to bring exclusive Pixel 9 features to older Pixels



• Auto Frame & Reimagine in Google Photos.



— AssembleDebug (Shiv) (@AssembleDebug) September 12, 2024

According to the Assemble Debug, the Google Photos app has three variants: one for non-Pixel phones, one for Pixel 6 and above, and one for the Pixel 9 series.

The Google Photos app for the Pixel 9 series has all the necessary codes related to the Reimagine and Auto Frame features. Now, the codes have also been spotted in the latest Google Photos app, v6.99, for Pixels launched between 2021 and 2023, suggesting that both AI features are soon coming to the older Pixel flagships.

The regular version of the Google Photos app, i.e., for non-Pixel phones, doesn't yet include any strings related to the Reimagine and Auto Frame features, meaning that they aren't ready for non-Pixel phones for now and will remain exclusive to Pixel phones.

There is no clarity on when Google will push the new AI features for older Pixel models. However, the new Magic Editor features are expected to arrive via a Feature Drop update soon.