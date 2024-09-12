Save 47% on 14TB Toshiba N300 NAS hard drives

Today is a good day to upgrade your NAS (or build one) with a bunch of high-capacity hard drives. Toshiba's N300 lineup of NAS-optimized internal hard drives is currently offering the 14TB model with a huge 47% discount on Amazon. This allows you to save over $227 on each drive.

The 14TB Toshiba N300 is a 3.5-inch CMR internal hard drive built for small home or office NAS systems, such as the Synology DS223J or the TerraMaster F4-423. Toshiba says the N300 is the optimal choice for up to eight-bay network-attached storage enclosures, desktop RAID configs and servers, private cloud storage, and more. Even if you do not have a NAS and want a single large-capacity drive, the 14TB N300 is a solid pick for your computer.

Optimization for network-attached storage systems means the drive can operate non-stop 24/7/365. It has a solid reliability rating of up to 180TB per year or up to 1.2 million hours of mean time between failures.

In addition, the N300 lineup features additional sensor and vibration-protection technologies that will benefit its longevity when working side-by-side with other drives in environments with increased vibrations. Other specs include 7200 RPM rotation speed and 512MB of cache.

14TB Toshiba N300 NAS 3.5-inch internal HDD - $260.27 | 47% off on Amazon US

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.