Geralt will be in The Witcher IV, confirms CD Projekt RED, calls new entry an origin story

One of the biggest surprises of The Game Awards 2024 show turned out to be The Witcher IV announcement. The cinematic trailer revealed that the monsters are still roaming the lands of the fantasy universe, and Ciri has officially taken the role of being a Witcher. Following the trailer drop, developer CD Projekt RED is now starting to trickle out some information about the next trilogy it's making.

For those who may have been worried about Geralt, the protagonist of the original trilogy, not being a factor anymore, the studio confirmed his return.

"He's so important for us and for Ciri, and definitely he's going to appear in the game," says game director Sebastian Kalemba in an interview with PC Gamer. "I can't tell you more, but I think the promise is enough. But we believe that this journey, this new saga, this new trilogy is definitely for her."

The studio had planned for Ciri to be the next protagonist even when it was working on The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. "It was in the talks already, even when we were doing The Witcher: Wild Hunt actually, she was already a playable character there, right? So this was the natural choice," says executive producer Gosia Mitręga.

The studio is looking at The Witcher IV as an origin story for Ciri as well. It sounds like she is being placed into this world as a new Witcher without much experience, both in the way of hunting tactics and having set principles like Geralt. It's players that will shape her experience and what type of Witcher she will become, according to Mitręga:

"There are some things in common when it comes to fantasies, but to take one thing... Geralt was so much defined already that he had his own code that he developed over years. So he knew what to choose between A, B, and C, he was really defined, grounded. Ciri, she is more on her way, defining the way she deals with the struggles around the problems, the quests, and I think that gives us a great opportunity, and also for players to be able to define her on that journey."

The Witcher IV does not have a release date attached to it yet. The title only entered full-scale production earlier this year, so it may be a while before fans get their hands on the highly-anticipated RPG.