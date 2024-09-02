A Lenovo leak may have revealed some new Copilot+ PCs with an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip

The IFA PC hardware trade show will officially begin this week in Berlin, Germany, but some of the announcements planned for that show may have already leaked. They are about a new 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU that will reportedly be included in a couple of new Lenovo Copilot+ PC laptops.

Noted technology leaker Evan Blass posted a link to a Lenovo press release on his X account this morning. The press release announces new Copilot+ PC laptops with Intel and AMD chips and says Lenovo will launch two more of these kinds of notebooks with the previously unannounced 8-core Snapdragon X Plus.

According to the press release, the chip will be inside the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 14-inch convertible Windows 11 laptop and the more conventional IdeaPad Slim 5x 14-inch notebook. Pricing for the IdeaPad Slim 5x is supposed to begin at €899 (about $995), while the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 will have a starting price of €999 (about $1,106). It's possible Lenovo could make changes to this press release before its embargo date of September 5, including the listed prices.

We expect to see many hardware announcements linked to the IFA trade show, which officially gets underway on September 6 in Berlin.

Intel has already set up one event. A few weeks ago, a couple of days before the chip company announced massive layoffs and big cost-saving plans, It stated it would hold a live stream from Berlin to reveal more about its next-generation Ultra Core PCs on September 3, starting at noon Eastern time (9 am Pacific time). These new CPUs, based on Intel's Lunar Lake design, will also be the first company to support Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform with its emphasis on generative AI apps.