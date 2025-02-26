This might be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

After CAD renders of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 surfaced, renders of the Galaxy Z Flip7 have now emerged, giving us a closer look at the alleged device from all angles. This year, if we go by rumors, Samsung may launch multiple foldables. Apart from the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7, Samsung is also speculated to launch its triple-screen foldable, and an affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip7, tentatively dubbed as Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

Thanks to Android Headlines and OnLeaks, we can draw the differences between this year's Galaxy Z Flip7 with the Galaxy Z Flip6. Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip7 will feature a 3.8-inch cover and 6.8-inch inner displays, slightly bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip6. The overall size is also rumored to increase, with the Galaxy Z Flip7 expected to measure 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm.

Based on the renders, the device looks similar to the Galaxy Z Flip6. It has flat frames, with rounded corners. The bezels might have trimmed down a notch, but no specific details are unavailable. The inner display retains the punch-hole camera, while the folder-style cover display is on the front.

The cameras are expected to remain the same—50MP primary and 12MP ultrawide sensors. While it is unclear which processor Samsung might use inside the Galaxy Z Flip7, the company is claimed to have started the mass production of the Exynos 2500. As for the configurations, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is mentioned to be offered in 12GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage options.

The report also adds that the price of the Galaxy Z Flip7 will remain the same as last year's model. This means it will start at $1,099 for the 12GB/256GB model. This year's flip phone is also expected to come with a visibly less display crease than previous models.