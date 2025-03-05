It might not be a folder-type cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip7 after all

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Recently, CAD renders for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip7 appeared, suggesting that the folder-style cover display from the last generation is here to stay. However, a fresh leak has emerged claiming that Samsung is going full-screen mode for the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip7.

Based on the latest information, the Galaxy Z Flip7 will ditch the folder-style cover display and embrace a fully covered external display. New renders indicate that Samsung will place both rear cameras inside the display, similar to Motorola's approach with the Razr phones. The benefit is extra screen real estate, resulting in better app usage.

The renders, courtesy of OnLeaks (via Android Headlines), showcase slim bezels across the cover display, which is slimmer than the bezels on the inside display. This also means that the size of the external display will be bigger than 3.8 inches, which was tipped earlier. The inner display is tipped to be 6.8 inches, suggesting an increase in display size compared to the Galaxy Z Flip6.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 will continue to feature flat frames, similar to its predecessor, with a punch-hole camera on the inside display. The external cameras are purported to be 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide sensors. There are clouds of uncertainty about which processor the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7 will be powered with. It recently came to light that Samsung has started the mass production of the Exynos 2500 processor.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is highly likely to be offered in 12GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage options, similar to last year. As for the price, a previous report added that Samsung might keep the Galaxy Z Flip7's pricing the same as the Galaxy Z Flip6. There are also reports of an affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE in the works.