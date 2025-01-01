Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE may feature an old display to keep the price down

Samsung will host the Unpacked event on January 22 to unveil the Galaxy S25 series. We have heard quite a lot about the trio in the Galaxy S25 lineup—the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are rumors about a fourth S25 model, the Galaxy S25 Slim, appearing at the event. However, the latest information is about the rumored affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, suggesting that the device will feature a display similar to last year's flip phone.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE (Fan Edition) could feature the same display as the Galaxy Z Flip6. For context, last year's Galaxy Z Flip6 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2640x1080 pixel resolution, along with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. If this display is slapped onto the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, then it should meet expectations, as the Z Flip6's display is considered good for content consumption.

Z Flip 6 panel. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 31, 2024

While specific details about the display remain scarce, using an older display panel could help Samsung keep the price of the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE's price low—aligning with the purpose of Fan Edition phones. The rest of the hardware remains unclear at the moment, but there were rumors that Samsung could use the Galaxy S24 FE's Exynos 2400e processor inside the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

However, more recent speculation suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE both could become the first foldables from the company to feature the Exynos 2500 SoC. Additional details are expected to unfold before the affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE's launch, anticipated sometime in Q3 2025.