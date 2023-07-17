Threads hits another milestone with 150 million downloads worldwide

The recently launched Instagram spin-off Threads reached over 100 million sign-ups within the first five days of its arrival. The launch of Threads was significant enough that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a tweet after 11 years. Now, analytics firm Data.ai suggests that Threads got the largest app launch since the release of Pokémon GO in 2016.

Threads received over 150 million downloads (iOS and Google Play combined) within seven days of its launch. It achieved the milestone 5.5 times more quickly than the second-fastest app to do so. The microblogging app is followed by Niantic's Pokémon GO which reached the same milestone in 33 days, and Call of Duty: Mobile which took 106 days.

The analytics firm notes that Threads had around "93 million active users globally during its first partial week of availability." It said that the weekly active user (WAU) count of the newly launched social media app had reached about one-fifth of its rival Twitter worldwide.

On the contrary, numbers from Similarweb and Sensor Tower suggest that the app's user engagement has dropped since its official launch earlier this month.

Speaking of its market share, Data.ai says India has taken the top spot by capturing 33% of the app's download share for iOS and Google Play combined as of July 12. Brazil has the second biggest footprint with a 22% share, followed by 16% of the global app downloads coming from the United States.

Threads is unavailable in the EU due to privacy concerns and it's awaiting regulatory approval for the launch. It was recently reported that its parent Meta is trying to stop EU users from using the app via VPNs.

While the Twitter rival is profiting off Instagram's massive user base, Threads users a still waiting for a number of key features to be added. Instagram head Adam Mosseri assured that many Threads features are on the way, but there are no immediate plans to introduce direct messaging in the app.

Via TechCrunch