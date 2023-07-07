Threads is now up to 70 million users, which is "way beyond" Meta's expectations

The rush to sign up for Meta's new Twitter-like text social network Threads is continuing at a very fast pace. The service, which launched at 7 pm Eastern time on Wednesday, now has over 70 million users.

The latest user milestone was announced by Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier today on his own Threads account. He added, "Way beyond our expectations."

He stated about 24 hours ago that Threads had about 30 million users since the launch on Wednesday. That would indicate that the actual pace for signups has not slowed down a lot since the initial rush.

Of course, one of the big reasons why Threads is so popular is that people can sign up for it by using their Instagram account info. Since Instagram has over a billion users, that means the potential for many more Threads users is huge.

That's assuming that Meta continues to update Threads with features that its growing community wants. Instagram head Adam Mosseri has been responding to many of the feature and improvement requests from Threads users. He's confirmed that features like editing Threads, improving search, adding a fully featured version for web users, and many more are in the works.

One thing that is not coming in the near future is the ability to direct message, or DM, Thread users. Mosseri indicated that Meta did not want to "build yet another inbox" for Threads. For now, it appears that Meta is just fine with allowing Threads users to send posts to other social messaging services.

Meta is already getting some unwanted attention from its rival Twitter over the Threads launch. Twitter has sent a legal letter to Meta, threatening it with a lawsuit over claims that it took trade secrets from Twitter and that it hired former Twitter team members to work on Threads. Meta has denied these claims.