People aren't using Threads as much as launch week, data suggests

Instagram's text-based conversation app Threads became one of the fastest-growing platforms after onboarding over 100 million users in its first week of launch. But, according to a CNBC report, there has been a drop in user engagement on the platform as the fanfare fades away.

Data from SimilarWeb and Sensor Tower suggests there has been a drop in the daily active users and time spent on Threads. Sensor Tower recorded a drop of about 20% in the daily active users on Tuesday and Wednesday when compared to Saturday. Also, with a 50% drop, the average time users spent on the app went down from 20 to 10 minutes.

On the other hand, the data from Similarweb suggests there was a drop of around 25% in daily active users between July 7 and Monday when considering Android phones worldwide. Similar web's senior insights manager David Carr told the publication that there were around 36.6 million active users on Android on Monday.

“While there was intense interest in checking out the app initially, not every user has made a habit of visiting Threads as often as they might other social apps,” Carr said.

The analytics firm also suggested that the average amount of time US users spent declined from 20 minutes on July 6 to around 8 minutes on July 10. With that said, it should be noted that Threads is a fresh name on the market and it might take a while for the numbers to stabilize.

Threads is already profiting off Instagram's user base by creating an easy route for people to get onboard. It was able to attract over two million users in just two hours of its official launch last week. Users can simply sign in using their Instagram account, set up a Threads profile, and pre-follow other users. However, the process of deleting the profile comes with its share of difficulties.

The social media app which is built on the likes of Twitter lacks some basic functionality such as the ability to edit posts and send DMs to other users. However, Instagram head Adam Mosseri assured users that many Threads features are in the pipeline for a future release.

Source: CNBC