Threads is now available on desktop but not for everyone

Meta has launched the web version of Threads for some users on Tuesday, marking a major expansion beyond its previously mobile-only app. The web access will allow Threads users to now log in, post, view, and interact with posts on a desktop.

The launch of the desktop experience is one of Threads' most highly-requested features since its inception last month. It brings the app closer to rivaling the capabilities of platforms like Twitter (or newly called X).

Mashable reached out to Meta, but the company did not provide details on who will have first access to the web version or the exact rollout timeline. You may try your luck by heading to the Threads website now, but it's worth noting that it's not yet available to everyone.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg initially announced that users can access the platform on the desktop "in the next few weeks through a web version." He said it would allow people to view and interact with Threads posts on the webpage rather than being limited to the mobile app.

After garnering over 100 million sign-ups in its first week, Threads saw its momentum fade as users realized its limited functionality compared to Twitter.

Zuckerberg also expressed optimism about Threads' potential, focusing first on improving retention and core features before aiming to scale further. Providing web access could help reinvigorate engagement and user growth on Threads.

Other recent updates to Threads include new tabs for reposts and likes, a chronological feed, and integration with Instagram messaging. The app will also launch a proper search feature to surface specific posts rather than just user accounts.

With Threads now accessible across both mobile and the web, Meta appears positioned to further compete with Twitter as it continues building out its new platform. The launch marks a major step in Threads' evolution as it seeks to carve out a long-term spot in the social media landscape.

