Threads will soon get search and a web version to keep its user numbers from going down

Threads will soon roll out some of its most requested features - a web version and advanced search functionality.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Threads that users can access the platform on the desktop in the next few weeks through a web version. This will allow people to view and interact with Threads posts on the webpage rather than being limited to the mobile app.

While Threads are currently accessible on desktop, the functionality is limited. When users try to interact with posts by replying, reposting, liking, or sending, they are only presented with a QR code to open the mobile app. The search feature in the app is also limited, as it can only find other accounts, not specific posts.

Additionally, Threads will launch a proper search feature that can surface specific posts rather than just user accounts.

These new additions come as Threads aims to boost engagement after an initial surge in sign-ups. When Threads debuted shortly after changes to the X platform, it rapidly reached over 150 million users. However, activity has dropped off since then.

Meta appears to be capitalizing on X's tumultuous changes by rapidly improving Threads. While the app got off to a fast start, it lacked the basic social media features that were expected.

The web version and search features could entice early adopters to return and become active daily users. Other recent launches, like a chronological feed and in-app translations, have expanded Threads' functionality closer to a full-fledged social network.

Last week, we reported that Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Threads saw a significant user drop after its launch. Over half of Threads' users stopped using the text-based app within weeks of its release.

Executives are now focused on increasing user retention on Threads. Meta's chief product officer Chris Cox said they are looking at "retention-driving hooks," such as displaying important Threads on Instagram, to entice users to come back.