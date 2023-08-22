The SteelSeries PC and Xbox wireless headset is at its lowest price ever on Amazon

One of the best headsets you can buy for your Xbox game console is now available at its lowest price ever on Amazon. It's the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X wireless headset and it also works well on other game consoles, along with PCs and mobile devices.

Right now the headset is discounted on Amazon down to $124.99. That's a huge $54.76 cut from its normal $179.75 MSRP.

The headset includes support for the company's Nova Acoustic System with High Fidelity Drivers that offer high-quality audio. SteelSeries says:

Crystal clear high notes, precise mid-range, and deep bass fills your ears as the drivers work together with SteelSeries Sonar Audio Software Suite.

In addition, it offers support for 360-degree Spacial Audio. Also, you can use its Parametric EQ support for audio presets to let you identify sounds like footsteps in games.

The included 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle allows you to connect the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X to your Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch consoles, along with the PC. Its built-in Bluetooth support lets you also listen to audio from your smartphone or tablet at the same time.

The included ClearCast Gen 2 noise cancelling microphone uses AI algorithms to block out background noise. Finally, the headset will last up to 38 hours on a single charge and will charge up to six hours of use in just 15 minutes.

