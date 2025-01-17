It looks like advertisers can just pay Meta to avoid getting roasted by Community Notes

Meta's recently announced Community Notes feature, which allows users to contribute context to posts on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, will not extend to paid advertisements when it launches later this year, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Community Notes allow users to add context or additional information to posts. This can help clarify any misunderstandings and provides additional information to posts. X (formerly Twitter) was perhaps the first to implement this feature to deal with the huge amount of misinformation it has on the platform. Even Elon Musk himself has been slapped with Community Notes several times.

The fake emerald mine thing is so annoying (sigh). Like where exactly is this thing anyway!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2023

Meta's Community Notes will work on organic posts made by users as well as brand-sponsored posts (those that aren't boosted) by influencers.

However, unlike X, Meta has decided that Community Notes won't apply to paid advertisements. So when a company runs ads that people find misleading, users cannot use Community Notes to point this out.

This can quickly turn out to be misleading for users as advertisers can simply pay Meta to boost posts and spread misinformation.

Advertisers on X, on the other hand, often get such notes whenever someone tries to run deceiving ads.

community notes are 9/11 for mobile game ads pic.twitter.com/gomnzmmALc — Tyrone from the Overwatch forums ⨺⃝ (@mensiscollar) November 12, 2023

There are still questions about how the feature will be implemented across Meta's apps. For instance, X requires Notes to be approved by a certain number of people who have been on the platform for more than six months and haven't recently violated its rules. X also requires each suggested note to be rated as helpful or not by a certain number of users with different points of view before it is approved.

Source: The Wall Street Journa