Three more Microsoft Xbox games are now available on NVIDIA's GeForce Now streaming service

As promised, three more games from Microsoft's Xbox Games Studios have now been added to NVIDIA's GeForce Now game streaming service. They join Gears of War 5, which was added earlier this month.

As detailed in the GeForce Now blog, the three new games from Microsoft include Grounded, the unusual survival game where players are super small and must navigate through a backyard. Another game is Pentiment, the historical narrative RPG. Both games are from developer Obsidian Entertainment.

The other new Microsoft game added to NVIDIA GeForce Now is Deathloop, from developer Arkane Lyon and Bethesda Softworks. Just a reminder: that game has you on an island where you have to kill eight people, or else you get killed and have to relive the same day over and over again.

Here's the full list of games that will be added to NVIDIA GeForce Now this week:

Blooming Business: Casino (New release on Steam, May 23)

Plane of Lana (New release on Steam, May 23)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (New release on Steam, May 23)

Above Snakes (New release on Steam, May 25)

Railway Empire 2 (New release on Steam, May 25)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (New release on Steam, May 25)

Deathloop (Steam)

Grounded (Steam)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Steam)

Pentiment (Steam)

The Ascent (Steam)

Patch Quest (Steam)

Microsoft struck an agreement with NVIDIA that will allow the GeForce Now service to include games from the Xbox division over the next 10 years. That agreement will also include any games from Activision Blizzard if and when Microsoft is allowed to close its $69 billion acquisition of the game publisher.

Most countries and territories have approved of that deal, including the European Union. However, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority voted to block the deal, claiming that Microsoft's 10 year agreements with other cloud companies would not generate competition in the cloud gaming market.