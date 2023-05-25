Get Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition for free at the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has just launched its latest free weekly game. This time, it's the Ultimate Edition of Fallout: New Vegas. The game is available to download and keep for PC owners until 11 am Eastern time on June 1.

Released in 2010 by Bethesda Softworks, the game was developed by Obsidian Entertainment as a spinoff of the post-apocalyptic single player RPG franchise. The game is considered one of the best games in the series, and one of the best RPGs ever released.

Here's a quick summary of the game:

It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead… and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

In addition to the main game, the Ultimate Edition has all of the game's DLC packs:

Dead Money: Lured into a trap masquerading as the Sierra Madre Casino, you are thrown into a high stakes game where you’ll have to work with three other lost souls if you want to survive.

Honest Hearts: An expedition into Utah’s Zion National Park goes horribly wrong and you become embroiled in a war between tribes and put into a conflict between a New Canaanite missionary and the mysterious Burning Man.

Old World Blues: Transported to the Big MT research crater, you are enlisted by the Think Tank to save them from their own science experiments that have gone horribly out of control.

Lonesome Road: Ulysses, the original Courier Six, contacts you and promises to answer why he refused to deliver the Platinum Chip at the start of Fallout: New Vegas, but only if you make one last journey into the treacherous canyons of the Divide.

Recently, team members at Obsidian expressed some interest in a graphical remaster of Fallout: New Vegas. Obsidian's co-game director Tim Cain was quoted as saying, "Not that it's up to me, but wouldn't a graphical remaster of Fallout New Vegas be awesome?"

However, if such a project were to happen, it might not have Obsidian's direct involvement, as the studio currently has two projects under development: Avowed, a first-person fantasy RPG first announced in June 2020, and The Outer Worlds 2, first revealed in June 2021.