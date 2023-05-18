Microsoft Xbox games begin Nvidia GeForce Now rollout, starting with Gears 5

Earlier this year, Microsoft and Nvidia came to an agreement to bring the former's Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda PC games over to the latter's GeForce Now cloud streaming service. A few months later, games are finally starting to rollout on the platform, and up first is Gears 5.

The deal between the two giants came through during the height of Microsoft's push to get its Activision Blizzard acquisition approved. The 10-years spanning deal was one of the many agreements Microsoft signed with various cloud gaming providers, even though the UK Competition and Markets Authority ultimately blocked the buyout.

Even without the acquisition though, Nvidia has confirmed that Xbox games will still be made available from its service, as we are seeing now.

Following today's drop of The Coalition's Gears 5, Arcane Studios' Deathloop, and Obsidian's Grounded as well as Pentiment will join GeForce Now on May 25, with more coming later. GeForce Now users must own these games on Steam or Epic Games Store to stream them on their preferred hardware.

Further expanding support, the Microsoft Store is also incoming to GeForce Now as a supported platform within the next few months, joining others like Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It's unclear if PC Game Pass titles will be available to stream once this is active, considering that usually, GeForce Now users need to outright own a game to stream it.