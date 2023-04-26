Tinder resorts to AI and video selfies to curb catfishers on its dating platform

Tinder is adding video to its photo verification process. It will require users to record a series of video selfies to distinguish themselves from AI catfish. The newly introduced functionality is required to obtain the verified blue checkmark. It is now rolling out to all users as the new form of account verification. This feature comes after Tinder rolled out incognito mode earlier this year.

Tinder verification

The new verification system requires you to take video selfies in certain poses shown in the app using your phone's front camera. After successfully taking the videos, Tinder will take time to process and verify the originality of the account. You will receive a blue checkmark beside your Tinder profile name after it is approved.

tinder verification

Fake accounts and bots are a big issue in online dating platforms. Tinder's new move will potentially curb the number of bots or pretentious users on its app. This could also encourage more real users to participate in the matchmaking process. Previously verified users might be asked to reverify using video selfies.

