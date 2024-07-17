Tinder's new AI tool automatically selects profile pictures for you

Online dating app Tinder launched a new AI-powered tool called Photo Selector to cut down on the time spent choosing photos for Tinder profiles. The company noted that people aged 18-24 spend around 33 minutes picking the right profile photo for their dating app.

As explained in a press release, Tinder's Photo Selector pulls multiple images from the gallery or camera roll on the users' devices. The tool asks users to click a selfie for facial recognition or use their existing profile photo to find images from the device. After the photos are curated, users can manually pick which pictures they want to add to their Tinder profile.

By alleviating the burden of photo selection, Photo Selector empowers users to focus more on making meaningful connections rather than spending excessive time on photo selection. This AI innovation promises to inject more spontaneity into the online dating experience.

A recent survey reports that about 85% of users feel it's hard to pick a profile picture, and 68% think an AI-powered photo assistance tool will be helpful. While smartphones and handheld cameras have made it easier to take photos, they have introduced "the paradox of choice amidst a plethora of options."

Tinder CEO Faye Iosotaluno said:

We’re proud to be the first dating app to roll out an AI tool that can make the profile-building experience significantly easier -- an area we know is one of the hardest parts of dating. As the category leader, we're pushing ourselves to define the industry's best use cases for meaningful consumer AI integrations.

Photo Selector will first roll out in the United States this month and expand to other markets globally later this summer. Regarding the privacy aspect of the AI tool, Tinder claims it "doesn't collect or store photos from your device except the one you choose to post."

The online dating app has previously used AI to curb catfishers on its platform and improve safety. Speaking of which, Tinder released a "Share My Date" safety feature earlier this year to provide date details to friends and family.