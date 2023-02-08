Tinder announces Incognito mode, plus new features

As a way to mark Safer Internet Day, Tinder is rolling out new features that helps users control how they interact with others on the dating app.

One of these capabilities is "Incognito mode," which allows you to swipe left and right on profiles without showing up on other people's recommendations unless you've "liked" them as well. This way, you can completely control who sees your Tinder account while you're scrolling through other profiles. Incognito mode is available for Tinder+, Gold, and Platinum subscribers.

Incognito mode (left) and Block Profile (right) in action

Tinder is also introducing a "Block Profile" feature that allows you to choose who you want to see on the dating app. This means when profiles are suggested, you can block them so they no longer appear on your feed (goodbye, seeing your boss or ex on Tinder!). This feature is launching in addition to the "Block Contacts" feature, which allows users to determine which of their contacts they would rather not see on Tinder.

What's more, Tinder is making it easier for users to report bad behavior through "Long Press Reporting." Under this feature, you can tap and hold offensive messages, instantly starting the reporting process. Tinder hopes that by simplifying the reporting process, more members will report inappropriate behavior.

Finally, Tinder is updating its "Does This Bother you?" and "Are You Sure?" features to include even more language that it deems harmful, such as keywords and phrases related to hate speech and harrassment. "Are You Sure?" prompt pops up before a message is sent when Tinder detects harmful behavior, while "Does This Bother you?" encourages members to report inappropriate conversations.

Aside from these new features, Tinder is also introducing a new campaign called "Green Flags." The program aims to educate users on the platform's safety offerings — from creating a profile, to liking and matching, to chatting, and to meeting up in person.

"Every touchpoint in Tinder has been built with safety in mind, and we’ve heard from members that they aren’t always aware of what safety features currently exist, how to use them, or how to approach staying safe when they take a conversation off the app," said Kozoll. "To help close this gap, we continually work with expert partners to promote messages about safety and dating, both on and off the app. Working with NO MORE, we're able to continue our mission of supporting those entering online dating to form healthy relationships from the start, and through education and information, our goal is to make Tinder the safest place to meet new people online."