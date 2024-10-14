Tron: Catalyst is revealed with light cycle battles and more; it's coming in 2025

Disney's Tron sci-fi franchise will not only be getting a new movie in 2025, but it will also get a new video game. Today, it was revealed that Tron: Catalyst will be released sometime later this year for the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch platforms.

The announcement was made by its publisher, Big Fun Games, which is actually a new publishing brand of Devolver Digital. The new brand will release games from indie developers based on previous IPs.

The game itself is being developed by Bithell Games, who previously released Tron: Identity in 2023. In terms of its story, Tron: Catalyst is a sequel to Tron: Identity. However, while that previous game was more of a visual novel title, Tron: Catalyst is an isometric action-adventure game.

You will plan a character called Exo, who is fighting in the movie's cyberworld known as the Grid against its current master. The character also has some unexpected powers and abilities it can use. Big Fun Games says:

Ride Light Cycles, engage in Identity Disc combat, and more as you’re relentlessly pursued through the city and beyond by Conn, a malevolent program with an agenda of his own, while uncovering more about the glitches that threaten the stability of this World.

IGN reports that Tron: Catalyst is considered to be canon in the Tron universe by Disney. It takes place after the events of the film Tron: Legacy, but it is set in a different version of the franchise's Grid that broke away from the main Grid decades ago.

As we mentioned, the game is coming out the same year as the third Tron feature film. Tron: Ares will star Jared Leto and feature Jeff Bridges, reprising his previous roles in the movies as Kevin Flynn. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 10, 2025.