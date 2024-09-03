Astroneer: Glitchwalkers expansion announced, brings new planet, biomes, and even a villain

After years of free updates, System Era Softworks is bringing an actual paid expansion to Astroneer. Announced today, Astroneer: Glitchwalkers is offering fans a new space adventure to embark on, and it is touting a brand-new planet, biomes, tech, gameplay features, and even a villain for the first time.

The new planet, dubbed Aeoluz, is described to be the largest one System Era Softworks has ever made for the game. Set in a "glitched solar system", the planet will offer brand-new biomes filled with alien surfaces and caves to explore.

Fresh technologies to unlock and modules to use while survival crafting are incoming to the sandbox title too, all specifically tailored to the new play space. These will also complement existing technologies.

"Glitchwalkers will expand Astroneer’s universe while maintaining all of the crafting, building and exploration that existing Astroneers know and love," says the studio.

Alongside the fresh land and tech, the studio is also venturing into a fresh route with a villain character to drive the story forward.

"Players seeking new challenges are in for a treat with the introduction of Lyn, a disgruntled member of the ESS Elysium crew who has taken to tinkering with the Astroneer Training Program’s (ATP) code," adds System Era, describing the motives behind the villain of the expansion. "Players must work with the Elysium’s Head of Maintenance, Frank, to stop Lyn and her nefarious plans before she dismantles the ATP from the inside."

Alongside the expansion, the studio is also releasing a free update to the base game to improve the overall experience. This will feature new gameplay aspects, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements for players.

The Astroneer: Glitchwalkers expansion is landing sometime in 2024 across PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, as well as Nintendo Switch platforms. More information about the features, pricing, and a firm release date will be announced later.