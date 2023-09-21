Ubisoft announces The Division 3, Massive Entertainment is developing

The Ubisoft franchise Tom Clancy's The Division is officially coming back with a new entry. The publisher announced today that Massive Entertainment will once again be taking the reins to build the next game in the hugely popular post-disaster action RPG franchise. To accomplish this, Ubisoft has appointed The Division veteran Julian Gerighty as Executive Producer for the brand.

Julian Gerighty has served as a creative director for both The Division (2016) and The Division 2 (2019). He is currently overseeing Star Wars Outlaws, another Massive Entertainment project offering a single-player action adventure experience, as its Creative Director. Massive also has a third project in-development: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which launches this December.

His role as Executive Producer for The Division brand also means managing the spin-offs and mobile entries set in the same universe. This includes the currently announced, but still unreleased, iOS and Android game Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence as well as the PVP focused survival shooter Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland.

The bad news for fans is that The Division 3 is probably years away from making an appearance. One of the roles of Gerighty will be to build and grow a team within Massive to develop the project after shipping Star Wars Outlaws. Details like where the game will be set, platforms, or a release window were not shared today.

"We may have over 40 million players, but The Division is still in its early years as a franchise," said Gerighty in a statement regarding the franchise's future. "There are so many incredible stories to tell, places to explore and people to protect. There are a huge number of talented developers currently working on the brand, and I think that having more consistency can only make everybody's work sing."

Ubisoft also added today that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will continue to receive support. Massive restarted its content update cycle for the title in 2022, with Year 5 Season 2 kicking off this October.