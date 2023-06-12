Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's Far Cry-like open world gameplay is coming December 7

Ubisoft kicked off its Forward presentation today with a look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the Massive Entertainment-developed open-world game that was first announced way back in 2017. Both a cinematic trailer and gameplay of the game were shared, catch the former above and the latter below.

Set in James Cameron's Avatar universe, the first-person open world game puts players into the perspective of a Na'vi that was abducted as a child to be trained into a weapon by the humans. After escaping and being in cryo-sleep for years, the now free Na'vi must battle against human forces in the world of Pandora.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lets you play as a Na'vi who awakens on Pandora years after being abducted as a child and raised by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA," Ubisoft says describing the setting. "Now a stranger in your own birthplace, you must reckon with the return of the RDA and the threat they pose to Pandora while reclaiming your ancestral heritage and learning what it means to be Na'vi."

Following an original and standalone storyline, Frontiers of Pandora takes place in the world's Western Frontier, a continent that hasn't been seen before. This allowed Massive to create brand-new environments, flora, and fauna to populate the vast lands players will be exploring.

Many of the gameplay systems are very reminiscent of Far Cry, another popular franchise of Ubisoft. There are outposts to take down, resources to collect, and skill trees to upgrade. Players can utilize mounts to travel the world quicker as well as use Na'vi or human combat styles to suit their needs.

Aside from solo play, two-player cooperative play was also confirmed for the entirety of the campaign.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches December 7, 2023 across PC (Ubisoft Connect), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Amazon Luna. Ubisoft+ subscribers will also receive the game at launch for no extra cost.