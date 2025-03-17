Under-display Face ID could be a possibility in iPhone 18 Pro models

Apple has come a long way from its bathtub notch to the current version of Dynamic Island. When the notch was introduced on iPhones, many expected the next design change to be a punch-hole display. However, Apple opted for the Dynamic Island and packed it with features to make it a worthy addition.

We've been hearing rumors about under-display Face ID-equipped iPhones for multiple years. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that 2024 would be the year of an all-screen iPhone—in other words, an iPhone with under-display Face ID. However, that obviously didn't happen. In May 2024, display analyst Ross Young did comment on this matter, claiming that the under-display Face ID had been delayed till 2026.

Young's claims seem credible, as they are backed by another reliable source. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested a similar timeframe for an iPhone with under-display Face ID. He purported that iPhone Pro models by 2026 or 2027 would have a smaller Dynamic Island, as Apple is expected to move more components underneath the display. He said,

But by 2026 or 2027, we should see more meaningful changes, including the shift of some components from the Dynamic Island to underneath the display. That would shrink the cutout at the top and get Apple that much closer to its dream of a phone with an uninterrupted screen.

There are rumors that this year's iPhone 17 Pro Max model could feature a smaller Dynamic Island. And by the looks of it, the iPhone 18 Pro models might house Face ID under the display while retaining a punch-hole at the top for cameras—similar to most Android phones.

Do reports from two reliable sources confirm something? Only time and Apple will tell.

Meanwhile, you can tell us if you prefer the Dynamic Island on your iPhone or rather have a punch-hole or no hole at all.