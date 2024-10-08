Unofficial free app brings one-click Registry edits so you can improve Windows 11/10

Back in August, Microsoft published a blog post that detailed every native Windows 11 and 10 tools that users and enthusiasts can use to tweak and customize their experience to their liking. Some of these include the Group Policy Editor, Registry Editor, and System Configuration app. You can find the full list in our dedicated article here.

The System Configuration, which can be summoned with MSCONFIG command, has seemingly inspired a third-party app by developer Belim who also makes other utilities like WinPilot (formerly BloatyNosy). The new app is called "SuperMSConfig" and it allows a user to tweak various Registry settings with just a click.

Tweaking and tuning the Registry can be a daunting task since a wrong input can essentially break the OS and things could fall apart, so it is always wise to be considerate before proceeding and best to stay away if you are not sure of what certain Registry hives or values represent.

The SuperMSConfig promises to make this easy by allowing the user to configure only those settings that are relevant to improving the user experience and OS performance. These tweaks are available under various heads like Ads, AI, Privacy, Security, Bloatware, Startup, and more. Under each such head, there are various tweakable Registry policy entires listed as either "Good" or "Bad" habits that can be tweaked with a single click.

I tested to see how the app works in real-time with the "Disabled Tailored Experiences" entry under Ads. As you can see in the images below, SuperMSConfig certainly seems to do what it promises. With just a click, the DWORD value flips from 1 to 0:

Belim has also released a changelog for the latest version of the software, 1.5 A70. They write:

Listing all the changes would be too much to handle here, so i'm only highlighting what meets the eye. Under the hood, almost everything has been rebuilt ;) The entire app core, including the UI, has been elevated and revamped. The UI is now fine-tuned to provide results in the simplest, most streamlined way possible. Tweaks and settings are displayed in individual "bubble" panels, offering all essential info at a glance, with an option to hand over the tweak to the Copilot for further clarification if needed

Now you Navigate directly through categories or use the back/next buttons, similar to the Windows 11 OOBE experience. Tweaks within a category can now be enabled or disabled with a single click from the top-right corner

A new search function has been added to the plugins menu for quicker access

If you want to try it out, you can find the utility on its official GitHub repo. As always though remember that this is a third-party app and you are going to be making changes to the Registry, and the combination can go catastrophically bad if you are not careful. So make sure to back things up. The best place to try such things is always in a VM.